Pope is charmed by a boy’s surprise walk-on.

During Pope Francis’ weekly Wednesday audience at the Vatican, a young boy who abruptly walked onto the stage to greet him earned a white papal skullcap to take home.

A senior Vatican official offered the kid, who was dressed in a black tracksuit with yellow stripes, the hand of a beaming Francis before offering him a seat next to the pontiff.

The boy clapped heartily, and Francis later revealed that he had unspecified learning challenges.

He did not, however, remain seated for long.

He asked the official for Francis’s headgear after getting up and gripping the pope’s hands again, caressing it to make it clear what he wanted.

During his lecture, the 84-year-old Pope alluded to the boy, saying: “When this child had the freedom to approach and move as if he were at home, I was reminded of what Jesus taught about children’s spontaneity and freedom.

“And Jesus tells us that if we don’t become like children, we won’t be able to enter the Kingdom of Heaven.”

He urged the gathering gathered in the Vatican’s Paul VI hall: “You must summon the courage to approach the Lord. I appreciate the lesson this child taught us all.

“And may the Lord assist him in his restriction, in his development, for he has behaved from the heart.”

It wasn’t the first time during the audience that the head of the Roman Catholic Church was overshadowed.

In 2018, a deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafening