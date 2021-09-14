Pope Francis Urges Poverty-Stricken Slovak Roma to “Integrate”

Pope Francis paid a visit to a decaying housing development populated by ethnic Roma in eastern Slovakia on Tuesday, urging for the marginalized community’s “integration.”

The 84-year-old Argentine pontiff, who is on his first international trip since undergoing colon surgery in July, frequently appeals for aid to the world’s poorest people.

The pope told Roma at the Lunik IX estate in Kosice that “all too often you have been the object of prejudice and harsh judgments.”

“It accomplishes nothing to marginalize others. Separating ourselves from others inevitably leads to rage. “Integration is the path to peaceful coexistence,” he stated from a podium as inhabitants looked on from their apartment buildings.

A sign hung from one of the windows that read, “Francis, Welcome Among Us.”

Nearly 4,500 people live in Lunik IX, crammed into a space designed for half that amount.

As a result of unpaid payments, many blocks are without electricity, heat, gas, or running water.

Before the visit, Peter Besenyei, the local Salesian community’s leader in Lunik IX, remarked, “It’s excellent that the Holy Father is prepared to come to a place where no one wants to go.”

“It’s tough to find professors at Lunik IX, and it’s difficult to find priests ready to work there,” Besenyei told AFP.

In the weeks leading up to the papal visit, city officials worked to repair a road and clean up the region, but biases against the locals remain strong.

The pope visited Nikola and Rene Harakaly, 28 and 29, who grew up in Lunik IX but moved out to provide their children “a happier and more serene life full of dignity” during his tour.

They informed the Pope, “Our parents encouraged us to swim against the current.”

“He made us feel equal to any other individuals in the world,” Igor Sivak, a 32-year-old resident, said after hearing the pope.

“His presence will undoubtedly cause a shift. The fact that he came to Lunik IX was like a bolt of lightning striking us. “His comments have the potential to alter the way we live together,” he remarked.

Emil Balogh, a 51-year-old unemployed man, said he was less optimistic about the pope’s visit bringing about change, but that the pope “definitely made us feel that he knows the situation.”

The pope’s statements, according to Rado Chalupka, a math teacher at Lunik IX, were also directed at non-Roma.

