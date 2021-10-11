Poor countries require “comprehensive” debt relief, according to the World Bank’s chief economist.

Due to the pandemic, debt loads in low-income nations increased by 12% to a record $860 billion in 2020, causing World Bank President David Malpass to call for a “comprehensive plan” to address the problem on Monday.

He stated, “Sustainable debt levels are critical for economic recovery and poverty reduction.”

Efforts to tackle Covid-19 aggravated already-rising debt levels, and resolving the issue will necessitate lender relief, according to Malpass.

The situation is critical because the G20’s Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), which allows countries to suspend debt payments while fighting Covid-19, is set to expire at the end of 2021.

The DSSI “wasn’t broad enough, but it suspended some debt,” Malpass told reporters, suggesting that it may need to be extended given the issue debt poses to impoverished countries.

“I believe the globe should think about what to do after January 1st.” And a suspension could be contemplated,” he stated.

The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund are hosting their fall meetings in Washington this week, with some officials attending in person for the first time since 2019, while others will take part online.

According to new World Bank data, the decline in debt indices was widespread, affecting countries in all regions and low- and middle-income countries alike.

The research stated that “many poor nations began 2020 in a precarious situation, with public foreign debt already at elevated levels,” and that governments then devoted extraordinary resources to try to manage the virus and its economic consequences.

The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have also increased their help, particularly for the most vulnerable countries.

However, the debt loads of some poor countries increased by as much as 20%, and for the most part, economic growth, income, and exports did not increase.

Malpass told reporters that the pandemic has resulted in “tragic reversals” in progress for poor countries all around the world.

“Progress in decreasing severe poverty has been put back by years, for some by a decade,” he said, adding that “median earnings have decreased rather than growing” and that “women and children have borne the brunt of the downturn’s negative consequences.”

According to the report, net inflows from multilateral creditors to low- and middle-income countries reached $117 billion in 2020, “the highest level in a decade.”

“Right now, the concern is that too many nations will emerge from the Covid-19 crisis with a big debt overhang that will take years to resolve,” Malpass wrote in his study.

“A comprehensive approach to the debt situation is required, including debt reduction.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.