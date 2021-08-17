Pompeo claims to have personally threatened Mullah Baradar and claims that the US knows “exactly where” you live.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared Monday that he, not President Joe Biden, had the authority to personally threaten Taliban commander Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar with US attack, prompting critics to point out that the Trump administration was responsible for his release from prison.

In February 2020, Pompeo met with Baradar and other Taliban commanders in Doha, Qatar, to lead the Trump administration’s peace efforts. Despite leading the Afghanistan exit talks with Baradar last year, the former US secretary of state accused Biden of “leading with weakness” as the US military prepares to leave Afghanistan after a 20-year conflict. As Biden completes the final troop departure begun by the previous administration, Pompeo talked with oil and gas businessmen in Wichita, Kansas, declaring that the Taliban appeared to have “chased us out of town.”

“[Biden] lacks the American commitment to deploy our power,” Pompeo told the Kansas Independent Oil & Gas Association on Monday, praising the Trump administration for projecting strength in Afghanistan rather than weakness.

During February 2020 peace talks, Pompeo made threatening personal remarks to Taliban leader Baradar, saying, “We knew exactly where his house was.” Pompeo went on to say that current Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Biden administration’s strategy to Afghanistan is “poor by comparison.”

“Because we didn’t make it obvious to the Taliban that if they chased us out of town, we’d chase them back into their town. “This is a heinous set of foreign policy,” Pompeo declared on Monday. “It’s begging,” says the narrator. It is apologizing on behalf of the United States of America.”

Julian Borger, The Guardian’s Middle East correspondent, described Baradar as “the undisputed victor of the 20-year battle” in Afghanistan, where he and other Taliban commanders had seized control in Kabul in the wake of the US pullout. Before the Trump White House demanded his release in 2019, Baradar had been imprisoned in Pakistan for nearly a decade. Pompeo had depicted the Taliban as vital counter-terrorism allies for the US at the time, but he has since softened his tone.

According to reports, the CIA tracked down Baradar in 2010 and had him detained by Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence organization. He continued. This is a condensed version of the information.