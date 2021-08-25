Pollution is wreaking havoc on Libya’s beaches.

Pollution on Tripoli’s Mediterranean beachfront is denying inhabitants of the war-torn Libyan capital a much-needed vacation, with untreated sewage in the water and trash piled on the sand.

Despite the scorching summer heat, the environment ministry ordered the closure of a number of beaches along the 30-kilometer (18-mile) Greater Tripoli coastline last month.

Abdelbasset al-Miri, the ministry officer in charge of coast monitoring, described the situation as “catastrophic.”

“We need to find speedy solutions to this problem because it affects the environment as well as people.”

The most contaminated portion of the North African country’s 1,770-kilometer coastline is due to daily discharges of untreated sewage from the capital’s two million residents.

The ocean and coastline are littered with cans, plastic bags, and bottles.

Open-air rivulets drain untreated wastewater into the sea on one beach near a huge hotel, where a few young guys brave the tainted waters in search of cold.

Since the fall and assassination of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in a NATO-backed insurrection in 2011, Libya’s infrastructure has been damaged by a decade of violence, governmental failure, and neglect.

However, Tripoli’s lone sewage treatment plant had closed years before, as had many other industrial facilities that had collapsed due to a lack of maintenance or finance.

As a result, Tripoli’s wastewater is discharged directly into the Mediterranean Sea.

“Every day, massive amounts of sewage are dumped in the sea,” said Sara al-Naami of the Tripoli city council.

She added that laboratory testing revealed “a high quantity of germs, 500 percent higher than normal,” including E. Coli, at five locations along the capital’s coastline.

“With the prior and present governments, we have discussed the issue of pollution in Tripoli’s waters and emphasized the urgent necessity for a sanitation facility,” Naami added.

In the absence of such infrastructure, she noted, “temporary solutions” such as settling tanks to filter wastewater before it reaches the sea are required.

A hard-won cease-fire last year resulted in the installation of a UN-backed administration a few months ago, with elections scheduled for December.

However, Libyans continue to confront power outages, a cash crisis, and rising inflation on a daily basis.

Swimming is a much-needed way to unwind and calm down in a country of seven million people with absolutely no leisure facilities.

Despite the dangers, some people take to the ocean.

Walid al-Muldi, the proprietor of the shop, however, does not want to get sick.

“It’s become worse over time. The scent is horrible during heatwaves,” the 39-year-old stated, sitting on a plastic seat a few steps from the shoreline.

“You’ll have to travel over 100 kilometers east of. Brief News from Washington Newsday.