Politics plays a role in Australia’s opposition to listing the Great Barrier Reef as “in danger.”

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has urged Australia to declare the Great Barrier Reef as a threatened World Heritage site, but Australian officials disagree.

UNESCO revealed in a report released on Monday that the reef’s long-term outlook has “deteriorated from poor to extremely poor,” and that “there is no possible question” that climate change is putting the reef in jeopardy.

The draft report urges Australian officials to take measures to mitigate the effects of climate change on the reef, claiming that the government’s “progress has been insufficient in fulfilling key Reef 2050 Plan targets.”

The primary goal of the 2050 Plan is to stabilize the reef’s water conditions by 2050. “The Plan requires stronger and clearer commitments, particularly in combating the effects of climate change as soon as possible, but also in speeding up water quality improvement and land management measures,” according to the report.

“The Great Barrier Reef is the best-managed reef in the world,” Australia’s environment minister, Sussan Ley, said in a statement released on Tuesday. “This draft suggestion has been made without examining the Reef first hand, and without the most up-to-date information.”

“If it is being proposed based on the very real concern of global climate change, then any number of other World Heritage Sites should be subjected to the same approach,” she continued.

“While I agree that global climate change is the single greatest threat to the world’s reefs, we believe it is incorrect to single out the world’s best-managed reef for a ‘in danger’ designation.”

Ley and Foreign Minister Marise Payne claimed they met directly with UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay to express their opposition to the way UNESCO treated the issue.

“This decision was incorrect, and there was certainly politics at play, which has tainted the appropriate procedure. It’s outrageous that the World Heritage Committee didn’t predict this listing,” Ley said.

The Great Barrier Reef, which extends 1,430 miles along Australia’s northeast coast and can be seen from space, has lost more than half of its corals in the previous three decades, and has been subjected to huge bleaching occurrences. This is a condensed version of the information.