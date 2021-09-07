Political Rivals in Venezuela At Mexico Talks, There Are Only Minor Differences.

In a tentative move toward ending a long-running political crisis, Venezuela’s government and opposition found common ground on two fronts on Monday, including the country’s pandemic response.

After four days of discussions in Mexico City mediated by Norway, representatives of President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido signed two “partial accords.”

They agreed to meet again on September 24–27 to discuss the important topics of elections and sanctions.

The agreements cover social protection, including the coronavirus, as well as Venezuela’s position on a disputed border area owned by Guyana.

“The parties agreed to establish procedures for recovering and securing resources, including those from multilateral organizations, to fulfill the demands of the Covid-19 pandemic,” according to a joint statement.

According to Jorge Rodriguez, the head government negotiator, this involves using monies from the International Monetary Fund.

According to the joint statement, the two parties agreed to each “designate three delegates to constitute a National Board of Social Care to address the areas of health and food.”

“It is crucial for all of us to have established a space that we hope will be depoliticized to agree on all of these steps in humanitarian matters,” said Gerardo Blyde, the chief opposition delegate.

“We, each of the parties, will do everything in our power to acquire cash for humanitarian matters,” he added.

The two countries also agreed that Venezuela has a “historic and inalienable” claim to the Essequibo region of Guyana, which has been the subject of a century-long dispute.

Guaido was previously charged with treason by Venezuelan prosecutors for allegedly scheming to pass over Essequibo to multinational corporations.

Maduro’s warning on Sunday that the talks would not result in “impunity” was interpreted as a warning to opposition leader Juan Guaido, who is facing various charges in Venezuela.

The completion of the discussions was hailed by Maduro as a “victory for Venezuelans,” while Guaido stated that progress on the humanitarian front would help save lives.

Guaido wrote, “We are convinced that the catastrophe in our nation requires not only immediate attention, but also fundamental solutions for which we are fighting.”

The discussions have a seven-point agenda that includes electoral guarantees, sanctions relief, and political rights – but not Maduro’s resignation, which the opposition accuses him of rigging his reelection in 2018.

Last Thursday, the main opposition alliance said that it would stop a three-year election boycott and vote in November’s mayoral and gubernatorial elections.

Neither Maduro nor Guaido, who is recognized as president by more than 60 countries, are in power. Brief News from Washington Newsday.