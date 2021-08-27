Polish troops construct a barbed wire fence to keep migrants out.

Polish army have begun erecting a barbed wire fence at the Poland-Belarus border to deter migrants attempting to enter the EU.

The 180-kilometer-long, 2.5-meter-high (8.2-foot-high) fence will run nearly half the length of the forested border between the two countries.

On Friday, dozens of soldiers were seen working on the fence in Krynki, a border village where people were divided over the new barrier.

“In this situation, I believe it is necessary,” Magda, 31, said, adding that migrants may request for asylum at official border stations.

“We watch how the border guards work here every day, how much effort they put in to get the situation under control,” she explained.

“For people, it’s not going to be a barrier,” said Marek Epler, a 66-year-old retiree, “because the fence they’re putting up, those poles are going to break after a few rains.”

In recent months, tens of thousands of migrants, largely from the Middle East, have entered or attempted to cross from Belarus into Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland, all of which are members of the European Union.

The European Union fears that the Belarusian leadership is directing the migrant influx as a form of retaliation for EU sanctions.

Poland and the Baltic nations have described it as a “hybrid attack” on the EU as they promise to block the border to prevent migrants from entering, resulting in multiple standoffs.

On Friday, Polish border guards said they had thwarted 3,059 attempted border crossings in August, including 55 in the last 24 hours.

In recent days, Poland has increased its military force near the eastern border to 2,000 soldiers to help the border guard agency.

A group of Afghan migrants has been stranded at the border for nearly three weeks, according to a nonprofit that is assisting them.

Polish border guards are stopping them from crossing to file refugee claims, claiming that doing so would be giving in to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s “blackmail.”

The United Nations Refugee Agency, the Council of Europe, and the European Court of Human Rights have all urged Poland to help the migrants.

Poland, on the other hand, has stated that it can only help Belarus if the Belarusian authorities agree.

The migrants are reportedly camping barely a few millimetres into Belarusian territory, according to Polish officials.