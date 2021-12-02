Police say the teen who killed four people in a US school was “absolutely cold-hearted.”

The 15-year-old American teenager who shot his classmates at point-blank range with a semi-automatic weapon purchased during Black Friday sales was “totally cold-hearted” and went to school with “the goal to kill people,” according to the local sheriff.

Second-year student Ethan Crumbley taped a video on his cell phone the night before the attack at Oxford High School in Michigan, police said, claiming he planned to attack the school the next day.

According to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, the footage was not shared online and there was no advance notice.

“It’s obvious that he came out intending to kill people.” “He was shooting victims at close range, frequently at the head or chest,” Bouchard explained.

The incident killed four kids, ages 14 to 17, and injured six additional students and one instructor. Two of the injured were still in critical condition in surrounding hospitals on Wednesday, while others had been released.

Crumbley sat quiet, masked, and clad in a heavy protective vest at an arraignment in Pontiac, Michigan, as counsel and his parents joined in via video conference.

Prosecutors said the kid was prosecuted as an adult with state murder and terror charges since the offenses were “severe” and the assault was planned.

Crumbley’s attorney submitted a “not guilty” plea on his behalf.

Crumbley had no prior incidents with the school or the police that would indicate a concern.

Bouchard, on the other hand, said he was summoned to the school administration office on Monday for an undisclosed reason.

And, the day before the incident, he was summoned by school officials once more, this time with his parents.

He returned to class after that and, shortly after, exited a lavatory with his gun, firing at least 30 shots and reloading with a fresh ammunition magazine as fellow pupils fled.

Police stated they had no prior knowledge of his plans and that his motivation was unknown.

“We had no knowledge about this person previous to the shooting,” Bouchard added.

However, police officer Tim Willis said at the hearing that they had discovered a video on the teen’s phone from Monday in which he said he meant to shoot fellow kids the next day.

In a journal found in his rucksack, Crumbley expressed similar feelings.

Karen McDonald, an Oakland County prosecutor, stated, “This was not just a spontaneous act.”

“After evaluating the information, I am certain it isn’t even a close call.” It was beyond a doubt. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.