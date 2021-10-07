Police say an ex-porn actress stabbed her 2-year-old son to death.

In what authorities suspect was a cruel act of retribution against the child’s father, a Hungarian former pornographic actress was reportedly detained on October 1 for allegedly stabbing her 2-year-old kid to death and leaving his body on the checkout counter of a Lidl supermarket in Italy.

Newsflash said that Katalin Erzsebet Bradacs, 44, was arrested and accused with the murder of her son, Alex Juhasz. According to a report by TVPInfo, she risks life in prison.

On October 1, Bradacs allegedly entered a Lidl store in Città della Pieve, Umbria, Italy, begging for help while placing her son’s bloodied body on top of a checkout counter.

The toddler, however, died at the scene after nine stab wounds were discovered on his body, chest, and neck. Police cordoned off the store as part of their investigation.

Bradacs was arrested after police discovered a knife in her handbag. Several things, including Bradac’s sweater and Juhasz’s blood-stained T-shirt with nine stab holes, were discovered later that night in a nearby derelict structure.

Investigators suspect Bradacs’ motive for the alleged crime was retaliation against the child’s father, Norbert Juhasz, with whom she is divorced and has been arguing about custody.

Norbert Juhasz, of Hungary, notified authorities after a photo of his dying son was allegedly delivered to his phone via WhatsApp. According to Newsflash, the snapshot was sent by Bradacs just before she accompanied the child to the store. “Now it will no longer belong to anyone,” Bradacs is said to have written alongside the photo. When questioned by authorities after her detention, Bradacs constantly said, “I did not kill my son.” On the advice of her lawyer, Enrico Renzoni, Bradacs reportedly presented three different descriptions of the events before deciding to cease talking.

Bradacs is being imprisoned in a Perugia prison. She had been staying at the home of a man who owned the now-defunct nightclub where she had worked in the Tuscan hamlet of Chuisi Scalo.

After a Hungarian court granted him custody of the boy, Juhasz said his ex wife left to Italy with their son last month.

Bradacs had been mistreating her son, according to witnesses. This is a condensed version of the information.