Police say a man stole a white shark monitoring tag and set off fake warning alarms.

After allegedly stealing a shark’s location tag and sending off phony warnings, an Australian man is scheduled to appear in court.

According to police, the 48-year-old Western Australian man accidentally caught the great white shark and removed the tag before releasing it.

According to ABC News in Australia, he is accused of using the tag to set off buoys that detect the tag in Albany’s seas numerous times between August and September.

Western Australian police stated in a statement to Guardian Australia on Monday that the guy has been charged with theft and will appear in court on November 4.

An acoustic device is what the shark tag is called. It sends out a signal that is picked up by buoys in the ocean, which subsequently alert authorities.

In May, the Western Australian government pledged an additional $5 million (about $3.7 million) in funding for shark hazard mitigation, including targeted shark tagging.

It claimed that the targeted shark tagging program had been “very effective,” with 51 white sharks collected and released since 2019.

“Western Australia’s evidence-based approach to shark hazard reduction has seen us build one of the strongest mitigation programs in the world,” stated Fisheries Minister Don Punch at the time of the funding announcement.

“We’ll be better informed than ever on the movement and whereabouts of white sharks,” he said, referring to the heightened surveillance and tagging.

Authorities in Western Australia tagged one of the largest sharks ever recorded in December 2020.

According to 9News, the shark, a great white, measured 5.3 meters (nearly 17 feet) and was only 10cm short of the all-time record.

The shark was found swimming near one of the most popular beaches in Perth, Western Australia’s largest city, and the decision to tag and release it was made.

Australia isn’t the only country that uses shark tags and detecting buoys. The discharge of shark buoys in the town of Marshfield was captured by Massachusetts news station Boston 25 News earlier this year.

The main cause for concern, according to Mike DiMeo, Marshfield harbormaster, is that the same sharks are moving back to the area.