Police say a cop killed his wife and five other people in a shooting spree.

Authorities say a Kenyan police officer went on a killing spree, killing his wife and five others before killing himself.

According to Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the officer, named as Police Constable Benson Imbasi, went on a “killing spree” in Kabete, outside the capital Nairobi, in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Imbasi, a “rogue” officer, shot his wife in the throat with his AK-47 weapon before fleeing their home and “firing at innocent people of the public frenziedly,” according to the DCI. His rifle was a government-issued firearm.

Before walking out of his house and frenziedly shooting at innocent people of the public, he shot his wife in the neck. Three young lads were killed by a rogue cop holding an AK-47 assault rifle in a tragic incident that occurred today at 3 a.m. December 7, 2021 — DCI KENYA (@DCI Kenya) According to the DCI, three of the men killed were mourners who had just attended funeral preparations.

Imbasi then shot two motorbike taxi drivers with his firearm before killing himself. Responding police officers encircled a house, but then heard a gunshot and discovered Imbasi had shot himself in the neck, according to the Star newspaper.

According to the DCI, two additional people who were injured are still in severe condition.

The motivation for the assassinations was not immediately apparent. Before the deaths, Francis Wahome, the officer in charge of Nairobi’s Dagoretti district, told Reuters that there had been no prior concerns about Imbasi.

“We had no worries about the officer’s actions until now,” Wahome stated. “He was duly reporting for duty and had never been involved in an event like this.” Prior to the shootings, the cop had a disagreement with his wife, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Wahome told the news agency, “We are told the couple had troubles and were quarrelling earlier.”

REPEL OF THE POLICE a group of boisterous youths who attempted to break into the Kabete Police Station hours after a police officer killed six people. — Nation Breaking News (@NationBreaking) December 7, 2021 pic.twitter.com/OuY7VKTtXl Lameck Alaka, a Dagoretti inhabitant This is a condensed version of the information.