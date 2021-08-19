Police say a cop killed his 3-year-old son before killing himself.

According to British authorities, the deaths of a police officer and his 3-year-old son are being investigated as a murder-suicide.

On Friday morning, David Louden, 39, and his son Harrison were discovered dead at their house in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, central England.

The two deaths were first ruled unexplained by West Mercia Police, who initiated an inquiry.

The department stated in an update on Wednesday that Harrison Louden’s death was now being treated as murder, while David Louden, a serving West Mercia police officer, was believed to have committed suicide.

According to authorities, no one else is being sought in connection with the fatalities.

In a statement, Assistant Chief Constable Damian Barratt said, “We, West Mercia Police, are now treating the death of Harrison as a suspected murder and the death of David as a suspected suicide.”

“Post mortems have been completed, and the investigation team, along with the coroner, is confident that no other parties were involved.”

Barratt went on to say that safeguarding checks had begun and that an inquest will be held to establish a “official conclusion” of the two’s causes of death.

He remarked, “This is a tragic occurrence, and our prayers are with David and Harrison’s family and friends.”

David Louden’s wife and family had previously “expressed their tremendous shock, grief, and devastation at the loss of these two highly loved family members,” according to the police agency.

“David was a kind, loving, compassionate, fantastic father, husband, son, brother, uncle, friend, and colleague,” the family stated in a statement released by West Mercia Police over the weekend. Harrison was a cheerful, well-liked youngster. They will both be missed and adored for the rest of their lives.”

Concerns for the welfare of a father and kid inside the Kidderminster home prompted police to respond around 9:20 a.m. on Friday.

A spokesman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said two ambulances, a paramedic officer, and a hazardous area response team were also dispatched to the location.

“We discovered two patients, a father and a little child, when we arrived,” the official stated. “Unfortunately, it became clear very soon that neither patient could be saved, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.”

Neighbors told the local daily The Shuttle that they were shocked. This is a condensed version of the information.