Police say 24 people were killed in an Ecuadorian prison gun battle.

Officials stated Tuesday that at least 24 detainees were slain in a fight between inmates armed with rifles and grenades at a prison in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

In a statement, the national administration of prisons (SNAI) confirmed the dead toll and revised an earlier wounded toll from 42 to 48.

General Fausto Buenano, the area police chief, claimed the toll comprised detainees shot to death and those slain by detonating hand grenades.

Order has been restored in the Littoral Penitentiary after the Tuesday disturbances, according to President Guillermo Lasso, who retweeted a notification from the prison department.

Prisoners affiliated to Mexican drug cartels, primarily the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels, have been fighting in Ecuador’s jail system.

Guayaquil, Ecuador’s biggest port city, is a major transit point for cocaine from South America to the north, particularly the United States.

At one of Guayaquil’s jails last week, police seized two pistols, a revolver, 500 rounds of ammunition, a hand grenade, several knives, two sticks of dynamite, and homemade explosives.

Drones invaded Guayaquil’s Jail Number 4 two weeks ago, as part of “a struggle between worldwide cartels,” according to prison officials. The attack resulted in no casualties.

Ecuador’s jail system, which has around 60 institutions built to hold 29,000 offenders, is overcrowded and understaffed.

According to the country’s human rights ombudsman, 103 people were killed in jails in 2020.

In July, 27 inmates were killed in prison riots in two facilities, prompting the authorities to declare a state of emergency.