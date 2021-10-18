Police said the suspect in the Norway terror attack used’stabbing weapons’ in addition to bow and arrows.

According to Norwegian police, the Danish man accused of killing five people and injuring three others in a bow and arrow attack last week used “stabbing weapons” to kill individuals at random.

In the Kongsberg attack on Wednesday, police inspector Per Thomas Omholt claimed Espen Andersen Braathen, 37, used arrows to hurt his victims and kept stabbing them with additional unidentifiable weapons.

“In terms of weapons, we’ve previously stated that a bow and arrow were used,” Omholt said during a press conference on Monday. “Stabbing weapons and other weapons have also been employed. We don’t want to speculate on the type of stabbing weapons used because all witnesses at the scene have yet to be questioned.” See below for more from The Associated Press: Andersen Braathen admitted to the murders and was first charged with five counts of murder. The list of charges, according to Omholt, will be expanded as the investigation continues.

Omholt reaffirmed Norwegian police’s conclusion that the suspect’s evident mental illness was the most likely reason of the attack, while Andersen Braathen’s claim to be a Muslim convert had become a less crucial inquiry line.

Andrea Meyer, 52, Hanne Englund, 56, Liv Berit Borge, 75, and Gun Marith Madsen, 78, are the four female victims, according to Norwegian police. Gunnar Erling Sauve, 75, was the male victim. Meyer is a German native who relocated to Norway a few years ago.

“All indications so far are that these individuals were chosen at random,” Omholt said, adding that police had questioned 60 witnesses.

According to Norwegian media, the fatalities all resided on the same street in Kongsberg, and several were members of the city’s renowned artist scene.

A man throwing arrows at the Coop Extra supermarket in central Kongsberg was reported to the regional police department on Wednesday evening. The first information about the attack was filed at 6:13 p.m., and Andersen Braathen was apprehended at 6:47 p.m., according to a police timetable.

When an unarmed police patrol came upon the suspect in the supermarket, Andersen Braathen fired several arrows at them before fleeing. Inside the supermarket, one of the wounded was an off-duty police officer. The patrol requested backup, and armed officers caught the perpetrator, but not before the victims were killed, according to authorities.

