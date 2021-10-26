Police said an IS-linked group carried out the’suicide’ bus attack in Uganda.

According to police, a suicide bomber affiliated to the Islamic State set off Monday’s gory bus explosion near Kampala, Uganda’s capital, and extremists are suspected of planning a massive new strike.

The attack, which injured numerous others, appears to be linked to a bombing that killed one person in Kampala on Saturday, according to authorities.

According to police spokesman Fred Enanga, Monday’s explosion in Lungala was a “suicide bomb attack” in which the assailant perished in the blast.

He claimed that the 23-year-old assailant, who was wearing a suicide vest and belt, was on the Allied Democratic Forces’ (ADF) “wanted list of members.”

Thousands of civilians have been killed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo by the ADF, which was once a Ugandan rebel group (DRC). The ADF was officially linked to the Islamic State organization by the US in March.

Police, according to Enanga, have established “strong connectedness” between Monday’s incident and a bombing at a roadside diner in Kampala on Saturday evening, which killed a 20-year-old woman and injured three others.

“These IEDs are being prepared by people or groups of individuals who are part of the same group of attackers,” Enanga said, referring to improvised explosive devices.

Enanga reported that authorities in the country had detained a number of ADF operatives suspected of devising “a conspiracy to carry out a significant event on major sites.”

“We strongly believe the attackers are members of the country’s sleeper cells, inspired by the ADF and working closely with the Islamic State,” Enanga said in a statement following a press conference.

He stated that police were also on the lookout for a man suspected of being the bomber’s accomplice.

Survivors described scenes of confusion and panic in the aftermath of the explosion, with passengers shouting and attempting to jump off the bus before it came to a complete stop.

“Everyone yelled ‘bomb, bomb,'” said businessman Johnson Akamuha, 38, over the phone to AFP.

“I saw the lifeless body of a man slumped on a seat with blood all over him as I hurried out of the bus,” he added, adding that he counted at least four people who appeared to have been injured.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said Tuesday that the suicide bomber was part of the same group that was responsible for a thwarted attack on army commander Paul Lokech’s official funeral in August.

Lokech, dubbed the “Lion of Mogadishu,” was in charge of a massive African Union attack in Somalia against Al-Shabaab militants.

"We're going to get them all." It is simple to maintain the current level of effort.