Police said 25 people were killed in a raid on alleged bank robbers in Brazil.

A police source informed AFP that twenty-five alleged members of a gang of Brazilian bank robbers were slain Sunday in a massive police operation in Minas Gerais state.

“There have been no casualties and 25 criminals have perished,” a federal highway police source told AFP.

The operation, which was conducted in collaboration with the Military Police, took place near Varginha.

According to the source, police raided two farms where “members of a criminal organization specialised in robbing banks and ATMs” were planning attacks on many local bank branches.

According to officials, 18 of the suspects were killed on the first farm and seven on the second property.

According to the source, a huge number of weapons, including rifles and grenades, as well as multiple stolen vehicles, were seized.

According to police, following a heist, such groups frequently set fire to stolen vehicles to obstruct streets and make it more difficult for authorities to pursue them.

In Brazil, there has been a rise in well-organized bank robberies employing heavy weaponry, mainly in medium-sized cities with properly prepared escape routes.

In August, a gang in the city of Aracatuba, in the state of Sao Paulo, used drones, explosives, and hostages as human shields in a robbery that involved drones, explosives, and the use of hostages as human shields.

Three persons were killed.