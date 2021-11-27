Police Protest Against Security Law Reform in Madrid.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of police officers protested in Madrid over plans to alter a contentious security law that prohibits the unlawful use of police photos if it puts them in risk.

The event focused on intentions by Spain’s left-wing government to amend the citizen security law, sometimes known as the “gag law,” which was implemented in 2015 during the height of anti-austerity protests by the previous right-wing administration.

The reform bill tries to align the law with a Supreme Court finding that demanding permission to use police pictures was “unconstitutional” since it amounted to “prior censorship.”

Protesters marched to the interior ministry waving Spanish flags and union banners, joined by senior right-wing politicians, in an event sponsored by Jusapol, the umbrella organization from which the police and Guardia Civil unions emerged.

According to them, such reform would deprive police and security personnel of protection, jeopardize public safety, and limit their operational ability to prevent violent protests.

“We oppose this reform. We feel the law needs to be updated and amended, but we must never jeopardize the rights of those in charge of security who deal with it on a daily basis “President of Jusapol Miguel?ngel G?mez said reporters.

Opposition leader Pablo Casado, who leads the right-wing Popular Party, spoke at the march and stated he totally supported the demonstrators’ demands.

“Every day, four police officers are assaulted,” Casado added, calling Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to “listen to the street and the hundreds of police officers who have risked their lives to preserve Spanish democracy and freedom.”

“It is amazing that people who risk their lives to protect us must march for the first time in our democracy because they are left unprotected,” he added earlier.

Other right-wing leaders, including Santiago Abascal, the leader of the far-right Vox party, and Ines Arrimadas, the leader of the center-right Ciudadanos party, attended the march.

“Basically, what this law does is remove police protection and criminalize them, throwing suspicion on them and favoring those who attack them,” Arrimadas explained.

“We’re fed up with the reality that criminals in Spain have more protection than police officers and law-abiding citizens.”

Unauthorized use of photos of police personnel that endangers their safety is a serious offense under present legislation, with offenders facing fines ranging from 600 to 10,400 euros.

The amendments also call for modifications to fines, which would be linked to the offender’s income, as well as riot penalties. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.