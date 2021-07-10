Police in Venezuela are encroaching on gang-run Caracas neighborhoods.

According to AFP, Venezuelan security forces invaded four underprivileged districts of Caracas on Friday, aiming to end two days of conflict with armed gangs that killed multiple lives.

“We have control of the area,” an officer told AFP, “but there may still be a few snipers.”

There is no official death toll, but local media reports that a dozen people have died in fighting between gangsters and police in the neighborhoods, or “barrios,” since Wednesday – including numerous bystanders.

Authorities issued search warrants and offered up to $500,000 in incentives for gang commanders who were behind the violent confrontations but are now on the run.

According to photographs on social media, the ground in Cota 905-controlled areas was littered with shell casings on Friday, evidence of thousands of bullets fired in two days.

“It seemed as if we were in the middle of a war. We ducked and waited for it to pass,” said Jesus Rey, a 40-year-old mechanic in the area to AFP.

Police have “advanced in the demolition of the criminal structures that have settled in these territory with the purpose of sowing terror,” according to Interior Minister Carmen Melendez.

The administration claims the violence is the result of an opposition plot to “destabilize” President Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro remarked on Twitter, “The enemies of the nation seek to create fear through the sponsorship of criminal organizations, and we will not sit idly by.” “We are acting firmly and in accordance with the law.”

Around 800 security personnel were involved in the operation, which included searching pedestrians and homes as well as confiscating cars, motorcycles, and fuel barrels believed to belong to the gangs.

Similar clashes killed at least three people in June, including a nurse hit by a stray bullet.

Authorities launched a huge onslaught against the heavily armed gangs that have de facto authority over parts of the capital for the first time in years on Friday.

Venezuela is one of the world’s most violent countries.

According to the Venezuelan Violence Observatory, the country will have 12,000 violent deaths in 2020. This translates to a rate of 45.6 per 100,000 people, which is seven times the global average.