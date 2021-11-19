Police in Uganda have killed five suspects as the investigation into the attacks continues.

According to an official, Ugandan police killed five suspects and arrested 21 others on Thursday as part of an investigation into twin suicide blasts claimed by the Islamic State that killed four people.

The blasts on Tuesday were the latest in a series of strikes in the East African country, which has increased security and launched an investigation into the bombings, with President Yoweri Museveni vowing to destroy “terrorists.”

Two suicide bombers masquerading as “boda boda” motorcycle taxi drivers detonated a device near parliament, while a third assailant attacked a checkpoint near the central police station in Kampala’s capital.

The attacks, according to Ugandan authorities, were carried out by “local terrorists” linked to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed organization active in eastern DRC that the US has linked to IS.

At a press conference on Thursday, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said that counter-terrorism officials in the country’s west killed “four suspected terrorists in Ntoroko who were crossing back to DRC.”

Sheikh Abas Muhamed Kirevu, a local Islamic leader, was “responsible for re-awakening the terror cells in Kampala,” according to Enanga. A fifth guy was killed near the city as he tried to avoid capture, according to Enanga.

He claimed that as part of their assault on the ADF, which Kampala also blames for two attacks last month, police had arrested 21 people.

The suspects were “terrorist operatives, organizers, and funders,” according to Enanga.

Last month, police arrested a number of alleged ADF operators and issued a warning that extremists were planning a new attack on “important installations.”

A bus explosion outside Kampala injured many people, while a bombing at a roadside diner in the city killed one woman, prompting the arrests.

The ADF was linked to IS by Washington in March, and the group began to claim certain ADF attacks on social media in 2019, presenting the group as its regional branch, the Islamic State Central Africa Province, or ISCAP.

Thousands of civilians have been killed in eastern DRC by the ADF, which was once a Ugandan rebel force.

“It’s becoming increasingly evident that the ADF is focussing its attention on Uganda,” said Kristof Titeca, a professor and expert on the group.

He speculated that it could be linked to “a rise in the influence of Islamist forces within the ADF in recent years.”

According to experts, the ADF is the bloodiest of over 120 armed organizations.