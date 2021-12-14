Police in Solomon arrest a member of the opposition party.

Police in the restive Solomon Islands announced Tuesday that they had arrested a senior opposition figure in connection with deadly rioting that erupted last month.

Armed police reportedly arrested United Party president John Kwaita at his house late Monday on vague allegations.

“We can confirm that a prominent Solomon Islander was arrested in connection with the disturbance yesterday evening,” a police spokesperson told AFP.

Anti-government riots in Honiara’s capital prompted extensive theft and arson late last month, damaging US$67 million in damage and destroying the city’s Chinatown area.

At least three people were killed in the clashes, which prompted the deployment of 200 peacekeepers from Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea on short notice.

Opposition to veteran Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, who wants to strengthen ties with Beijing, spurred the protests.

The leaders of Malaita, the Solomon Islands’ most populous island, are opposed to his leadership.

Kwaita is from Malaita, and two of his United Party’s members of parliament voted against Sogavare in a failed no-confidence vote earlier this month.

Late Monday, Ally Peter Kenilorea informed followers that Kwaita, “one of our nation’s important leaders,” was being held in police custody.

“At this point, I implore you to remain calm. I’m still trying to find out more information on him and what charges he’s facing “Added he.