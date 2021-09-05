Police in Montenegro disperse a protest over the appointment of a new Orthodox leader.

Hundreds of people gathered in Montenegro’s medieval city of Cetinje on Sunday to protest the inauguration of the new Serbian Orthodox Church leader in the tiny Balkan nation.

According to state television, police shot tear gas at demonstrators assembled on the main square, around 100 meters from a 15th century monastery where the new Metropolitan of Montenegro Joanikije will be enthroned later on Sunday.

The scheduled celebration has heightened ethnic tensions in the country, which declared independence from Serbia in 2006.

While the Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC) is Montenegro’s main faith, opponents accuse it of supporting Belgrade’s interests.

And opponents accuse the government, which took office at the end of 2020, of being too close to the church.

However, roughly a third of Montenegro’s 620,000 residents identify as Serbs, and some even refuse to recognize the country’s independence.

On Saturday, opponents of the inauguration erected barricades to restrict access roads to Cetinje.

On Saturday, demonstrators chanted “This is not Serbia!” and “Long live Montenegro!” on the main road between Cetinje and Podgorica.

According to an AFP correspondent, many people spent the night around fires they built to keep warm.

The demonstrators intend to prevent SPC leaders, including patriarch Porfirije, from accessing the monastery, which is not only the SPC’s seat in the country but also a symbol of national identity for many Montenegrins.

Joanikije and Porfirije, on the other hand, arrived by helicopter in front of the monastery on Sunday, surrounded by police, according to photographs released by the daily Vijesti.

One demonstrator, Saska Brajovic, 50, stated, “I am here to show my support for the country.”

“We are not asking for anything from anyone else, but the occupying Serbian Church has dismissed us. Brajovic, who spent the night at a barrier, told AFP, “We are here defending our dignity.”

The protests are endorsed by President Milo Djukanovic’s Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS).

Djukanovic had hoped to weaken the SPC’s influence in Montenegro by establishing an independent Orthodox church.

However, in August 2020 elections, the DPS was defeated by an opposition alliance led by SPC allies for the first time in three decades.

Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic, a strong ally of the Serbian Orthodox Church, has accused Djukanovic of purposely inflaming the situation.

After the death of his predecessor, Metropolitan Amfilohije of Covid-19, Metropolitan Joanikije was named to his new office in May. He was the pastor of the church.