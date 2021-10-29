Police in Haiti have received proof that the hostages are still alive.

According to a police source, Haitian authorities have obtained proof that 16 Americans and a Canadian kidnapped by a gang are still alive.

The missionaries and their families were kidnapped on October 16 while they were returning from an orphanage in an area east of Port-au-Prince controlled by one of Haiti’s most prominent crime gangs.

“We have proof that all of the hostages are alive,” a National Police source told AFP, without specifying what type of proof they had or when they obtained it.

Negotiations with the kidnappers for the release of the hostages are underway, according to the police, and numerous FBI agents in Haiti are assisting with the investigation.

The hostages are 12 adults ranging in age from 18 to 48 years old and five children ranging in age from eight months to 15 years old, according to Christian Aid Ministries, for which the missionaries serve.

According to AFP, the gang holding the hostages, known as “400 Mawozo,” has demanded a ransom of one million dollars each person.

Wilson Joseph, the gang’s leader, threatened to kill the hostages in a video posted to social media last week.

The video showed Joseph, dressed in a suit and flanked by armed men, standing in front of coffins holding the dead of five of his gang members.

“I’m going to kill these Americans because I’m not getting what I need,” Joseph remarked in Haitian Creole.

The US has recommended Americans not to travel to Haiti, citing kidnappings involving American people as a frequent occurrence.

According to the Center for Human Rights Analysis and Research in Port-au-Prince, gangs that dominate much of Haiti have perpetrated more than 782 kidnappings for ransom so far this year.