Police in France are being sued in a class-action lawsuit for racial profiling.

On Thursday, a collection of non-governmental organizations launched a class-action lawsuit against the French government for alleged police racial profiling, an issue that has strained relations between police and minority youngsters.

Six non-governmental organizations, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International’s French chapter, warned in January that if the government did not take steps to cease what they called discriminatory identity checks within four months, they would file a lawsuit.

After receiving no answer from the authorities, they announced on Thursday that they were proceeding with their complaint to the Council of State, France’s highest administrative court.

The NGOs said that a landmark class-action case filed by blacks and latinos against the city of New York in 2008 prompted them to take action.

In 2013, a federal judge ordered New York police to discontinue racial profiling and “stop-and-frisk” searches after a nine-week trial, which resulted in a significant decrease in incidents of alleged prejudice.

Issa Coulibaly, head of the Pazapas Belleville NGO, one of the six organizations backing the French action, stated that being requested to provide identification all of the time had a significant impact on minority youngsters.

“It’s something that comes up a lot in the personal tales of young men,” he said, adding that it produced “a feeling of isolation, and the impression of not being entirely French because they’re being treated differently.”

African-American and Arab-origin people Police have traditionally targeted out young people in France for identity checks on the street and on public transportation.

Several incidents of young men in primarily immigrant neighborhoods being hurt or killed in police custody or during arrests have also highlighted what activists refer to as a pattern of institutional racism in law enforcement.

In November 2020, footage of white officers assaulting an unarmed black music producer in his Paris studio sparked protests by French Black Lives Matter activists.

In another example that aroused uproar, black youth worker Theo Luhaka was struck with a police baton during an ID check in 2017, resulting in severe rectal injuries.

According to a 2009 survey conducted by the Open Society Justice Initiative and France’s national research body CNRS, black persons in Paris were six times more likely than whites to be stopped for their identification.

People having “Arab” looks were eight times more likely to be asked to present their identification.

The NGOs want to see a reform in France’s criminal justice system. Brief News from Washington Newsday.