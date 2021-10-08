Police in Brazil discover a cache of Nazi materials in the home of a suspected child abuser.

Officials in Rio de Janeiro claimed Wednesday that they discovered a large collection of Nazi uniforms and memorabilia, as well as many firearms, in the home of a suspected child abuser.

According to police commissioner Luis Armond, who is directing the investigation, the 58-year-old suspect, identified as Aylson Proenca Doyle Linhares, was arrested Tuesday after a couple from his neighborhood reported him for assaulting their 12-year-old son.

Police discovered “monstrous stuff” related to Nazism, including insignias, documents, uniforms, flags, and even a Nazi party membership card with the suspect’s photo on it. Several framed photographs and busts of Adolf Hitler were found among the hundreds of objects of Nazi memorabilia discovered by the police.

There were also daggers and nine firearms, including a rifle and a machine gun, as well as a considerable supply of ammunition.

Linhares was charged with unlawful weapon possession, racism, and pedophilia, according to Armond, after police discovered images of kids.

“However, that is unverifiable,” the commissioner continued. The individual told police his collection was valued between 2.5 million and 3 million euros (between $2.9 and 3.5 million).

Linhares had previously attempted to abuse at least two other youngsters, according to Armond, so police secured a warrant to arrest him and examine his residence.

mls/jm/rsr/jh/dw