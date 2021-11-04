Police in Australia said the suspect in the Cleo Smith kidnapping “acted alone.”

Police believe the man suspected of kidnapping a four-year-old Australian girl from a camping 19 days ago “acted alone” and will be charged later Thursday.

Cleo Smith went missing from her family’s tent in outback Western Australia last month, and was located alone in a property in the coastal town of Carnarvon on Wednesday night, just a short drive from where she went missing.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, barely one day after becoming a police suspect in the Australia-wide investigation.

Detective Superintendent Rod Wilde, the lead investigator, said the guy was expected to be prosecuted later Thursday, with police alleging he “acted totally alone” in abducting the young child.

After suffering injuries while in jail, the individual was sent to the hospital for treatment.

“He’s back at the police station right now talking to officers,” Wilde said to reporters.

The charges he was facing were not disclosed by the police.

Many believed the hunt for Cleo Smith would end in tragedy, but the news that she was “alive and well” in Australia prompted joy, with police revealing that “seasoned detectives” were “openly crying with relief.”

“Our family is entire again,” her mother, Ellie, wrote on Instagram.

Detective Cameron Blaine, one of Cleo’s rescuers, said he paid the family a visit after she was released from the hospital on Wednesday, and she seemed to be doing well.

“Seeing her connect and play in the backyard and just being herself and around her parents was incredibly sweet,” he said.

“I’m shocked at how well-adjusted and content she appears to be.”

Cleo’s mother awoke on October 16 at 6 a.m. to find her family’s tent unzipped and her oldest daughter missing, prompting a large ground, air, and sea search.

According to police, the kidnapping was unplanned and “opportunistic.”