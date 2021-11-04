Police in Australia said the suspect in the abduction of Cleo Smith acted alone.

Police claimed Thursday that the man suspected of kidnapping a four-year-old Australian girl “acted alone,” as they released an audio recording of the emotional moment she was rescued.

Last month, Cleo Smith vanished from her family’s tent in outback Western Australia, prompting a frenzied search by air, land, and sea.

She remained missing for 18 days before being found in a night raid on an abandoned house in Carnarvon, a coastal town not far from where she went missing.

After suffering unspecified injuries in detention and being treated in hospital, a 36-year-old man was apprehended nearby and is anticipated to be charged later Thursday.

Detective Superintendent Rod Wilde, the lead investigator, said police will say he “acted absolutely alone” in abducting the little girl.

“He’s back at the police station right now talking to officers,” Wilde said to reporters.

The charges he was facing were not disclosed by the police.

Many believed the hunt for Cleo Smith would end in tragedy, but the news that she was “alive and well” in Australia prompted joy, with police revealing that “seasoned detectives” were “openly crying with relief.”

The force released an audio recording of the rescue on Thursday, in which officers can be heard frantically attempting to confirm her identification.

“”We’ve got her,” one officer exclaims, “you’re fine,” another adds, before asking, “What’s your name?” What’s your name, by the way? Sweetheart, what’s your name?” The girl ultimately responds, “M-my name is Cleo.” The unveiled detective repeats, “Your name is Cleo.” “Hello, Cleo,” says the narrator. Cleo’s mother, Ellie, wrote on Instagram once her struggle was done, “our family is entire again.”

Carnarvon, their little hometown, which had been on edge for weeks following the girl’s disappearance, was soon adorned with balloons and “welcome home” signs as residents rejoiced.

Detective Cameron Blaine, one of Cleo’s rescuers, said he paid the family a visit after she was released from the hospital on Wednesday, and she seemed to be doing well.

“I’m shocked at how well-adjusted and content she appears to be.”

Cleo’s mother awoke on October 16 at 6 a.m. to find her family’s tent unzipped and her oldest daughter missing, prompting a large ground, air, and sea search.

According to police, the kidnapping was unplanned and “opportunistic.”