Police in Australia have charged a suspect in the abduction of Cleo Smith.

Police accused a 36-year-old man with kidnapping four-year-old Australian child Cleo Smith on Thursday, hours after they released an audio recording of her miraculous rescue.

Smith vanished last month from her family’s tent in outback Western Australia, prompting a frenzied search by air, land, and sea.

She remained missing for 18 days before being found in a night raid on an abandoned house in Carnarvon, a coastal town not far from where she went missing.

On Thursday, a 36-year-old man was arrested in the area and appeared in Carnarvon Magistrate’s Court.

He was charged with a variety of offenses, including one count of forcibly kidnapping a minor under the age of 16.

He was not obliged to make a plea and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on December 6.

The accusations were postponed after the individual suffered unspecified injuries while in detention that necessitated hospitalization.

Detective Superintendent Rod Wilde, the lead investigator, said police claimed he “acted totally alone” in abducting the little child.

The finding of Cleo Smith “alive and well” prompted worldwide joy, with police revealing that “seasoned investigators” were “openly crying with relief.”

The force released an audio recording of the rescue on Thursday, in which officers can be heard frantically attempting to confirm her identification.

“”We’ve got her,” one officer exclaims, “you’re fine,” before another inquires, “What’s your name?” What’s your name, by the way? Sweetheart, what’s your name?” The girl ultimately responds, “M-my name is Cleo.”

The relieved detective says, “Your name is Cleo.” “Hello, Cleo,” says the narrator. Cleo’s mother, Ellie, wrote on Instagram once her struggle was done, “our family is entire again.”

Carnarvon, their little hometown, which had been on edge for weeks following the girl’s disappearance, was soon adorned with balloons and “welcome home” signs as residents rejoiced.

Detective Cameron Blaine, one of Cleo’s rescuers, said he paid the family a visit after she was released from the hospital on Wednesday, and she seemed to be doing well.

“I’m shocked at how well-adjusted and content she appears to be.”

Cleo’s mother awoke on October 16 at 6 a.m. to find her family’s tent unzipped and her oldest daughter missing, prompting a large ground, air, and sea search.

According to police, the kidnapping was unplanned and “opportunistic.”