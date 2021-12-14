Police have charged Solomons’ opposition leader with rioting.

Police in the restive Solomon Islands charged a key opposition figure with murder after violent rioting shook the island last month, prompting accusations from allies that the decision was politically motivated.

Armed police arrested United Party president John Kwaita at his house late Monday and charged him with convening an unauthorized public assembly in violation of emergency Covid-19 guidelines.

“The suspect has been released on bail,” a police official told AFP, adding that the suspect “would appear before the Honiara Central Magistrate in February of 2022.”

Anti-government riots in Honiara’s capital prompted extensive theft and arson late last month, damaging US$67 million in damage and destroying the city’s Chinatown area.

At least three people were killed in the clashes, which prompted the deployment of 200 peacekeepers from Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea on short notice.

Opposition to veteran Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, who wants to strengthen ties with Beijing, spurred the protests.

The leaders of Malaita, the Solomon Islands’ most populous island, oppose his authority, preferring more independence and closer connections with Taiwan.

Kwaita is from Malaita, and two of his United Party’s members of parliament voted against Sogavare in a failed no-confidence vote earlier this month.

Peter Kenilorea, one of those members of parliament, told AFP late Tuesday that he was relieved his ally had been released from detention, but that the arrest had been “heavy-handed.”

“I still have the unshakeable impression that these charges are politically motivated,” he added, adding that Kwaita would fight the charges and “prove his innocence.”