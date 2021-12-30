Police have charged Hong Kong journalists with conspiring to publish’seditious’ content.

On Thursday, police charged two members of a Hong Kong news organization with “conspiracy to publish seditious” content, a day after a raid on pro-democracy newspaper Stand News.

Since large and often deadly pro-democracy protests overtook Hong Kong in 2019, China has increased its grip on the city, as has the censorship of the local press.

In the latest sweep, police stormed the Stand News office on Wednesday, confiscating phones, computers, and papers, as well as the editor-in-chief.

The National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police Force announced in a statement that “two males, aged 34 and 52, and an internet media company” had been charged “with one count of conspiracy to print seditious publication.”

Acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam and previous editor-in-chief Chung Pui-kuen, according to local media, were the two.

On Wednesday morning, both men were arrested, along with five others.

The event drew international attention, and Stand News later announced that it would cease operations.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated, “Journalism is not sedition.”

“The PRC and local authorities harm Hong Kong’s legitimacy and profitability by repressing independent media,” he added, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

Carrie Lam, the Hong Kong leader, agreed with Blinken that “journalism is not sedition” on Thursday, but added that seditious conduct “could not be accepted under the pretext of journalistic reporting.”