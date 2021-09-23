Police from Mexico have arrived at a Haitian migrant camp.

Following the arrival of scores of police officers at the site, tensions among Haitian migrants camping out in a park near Mexico’s border with the United States rose on Thursday.

The operation was launched when Mexican immigration officials stated that foreigners should return to the location where they filed their asylum claims to complete the procedure.

These documents allow migrants to stay in Mexico legally and avoid deportation as they wait to cross into the United States.

AFP reporters spotted over 50 police cars carrying dozens of officers arriving early Thursday at a park in Ciudad Acuna where migrants have been camped for almost a week.

One of the hundreds of migrants waiting impatiently to see what would happen wondered, “Are they going to deport us or kick us out of here?”

The migrants have not yet been forced to leave the campsite.

The caravan came to a halt beside the Rio Grande River, which hundreds of Haitians cross everyday for food and supplies between the US and Mexican sides of the border.

“We’ve come to organize care for this group of people who are in a precarious condition. Commissioner Francisco Garduno of the National Migration Institute told reporters, “Respect for these people is guaranteed.”

“The Mexican government will offer air and land transportation to enable migrants to return to the states from where they fled, continue their procedure, or facilitate their safe return to their countries of origin,” he stated.

Thousands of migrants, many of whom were previously residents of South America, have arrived in Mexico in recent weeks, seeking to gain entry to the United States.

Instead, they’ve been stranded in Ciudad Acuna or Tapachula, both in southern Mexico, awaiting documents that would allow them to proceed north.

Many have gone overland from Chile and Brazil, where they sought asylum following the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, which killed an estimated 200,000 people.

The United Nations has issued a warning that persons with genuine asylum claims may be at risk since US officials have begun to return Haitians by plane from the Texas border city of Del Rio.