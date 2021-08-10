Police Dog Walks Tightropes Blindfolded and Hops Up Stairs on Two Feet.

He can hold his breath for a minute underwater. He blindfolds himself to demonstrate his tightrope-walking abilities. All he asks for in exchange is a few treats and a belly rub now and then.

Meet Lachi, called “Lucky,” the most recent winner of “Romania’s Got Talent.” The police dog and his partner, Ghenadie Rotaru, work for the Republic of Moldova’s border police agency in Chisinau, the country’s capital.

According to the American Kennel Club, Lachi is a Belgian Malinois, a breed bred for shepherds and cattlemen. His sixth birthday was just a few weeks ago.

Zenger discovered video footage of Lachi performing a variety of stunts, including hopping up a stone staircase on his two hind legs, backpedaling with a trainer, and tightrope walking.

Lachi plays in shows at the Moldovan National Theater, where he shows off his tightrope talents and holds his breath in water for more than a minute, in addition to his day job as a police wonderdog.

While no dog would ever have to walk blindfolded on a rope while dragging a load in practice, Rotaru believes the exercise is about developing a trusting relationship between a human and an animal in order to test Lachi’s limits.

Lachi’s taught actions, he added, keep his physical and mental health healthy, and prepare him to assist police in extreme events like fires and earthquakes, much as human police officers train for unexpected scenarios to train their bodies and brains.

Police dogs, according to Rotaru, a native of the Moldovan city of Leova, are useful for arresting suspects or smelling out drugs or bombs. However, they also assist law enforcement in improving their image and reputation in the areas where they work.

“The public admires dogs like Lachi’s abilities, and they have the exact opposite effect on criminals who are terrified of them,” he stated.

When asked what his secret to success is, Rotaru says only one thing: “There must be no secrets, and you must never try to fool the dog.”

Zenger News donated this story to this website.