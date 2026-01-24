Police Discover Guns, Crossbows, and Zombie Knives in Merseyside Weapons Raid

Two men were arrested in Merseyside after police uncovered a dangerous array of weapons during a raid on a property in St Helens. The haul, which included zombie knives, air rifles, BB guns, and crossbows, followed a tip-off regarding stolen building materials that had been moved across multiple addresses.

Weapons Found Amidst Stolen Goods

Officers had been alerted to a suspicious delivery of building materials to a location in Rainford, which had not been paid for. Upon investigating further, police tracked the goods to a nearby property and discovered the stash of weapons. The raid led to the arrest of a 41-year-old and a 27-year-old, both from St Helens, on charges of possessing firearms, handling stolen goods, and theft. Both men remain in police custody as investigations continue.

Detective Inspector James Rotheram expressed relief that these weapons had been removed from the streets, stating, “Thankfully, this haul of weapons has been removed from our streets, preventing them from causing serious harm.” He reiterated the force’s commitment to eliminating such items from local communities, emphasizing that the weapons were intended to create fear and intimidation.

As the investigation proceeds, officers continue to search the property, and a police cordon remains in place. Nearby residents reported a strong police presence throughout the day as authorities continued their efforts to dismantle the operation.

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact Merseyside Police via their social media channels or by calling 101. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.