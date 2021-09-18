Police brutality in Bulgaria is brought to light via a beating video.

A sequence of blows and then blackness: Bulgarian student Evgeni Marchev was arrested and beaten until he lost consciousness while participating in his first demonstration in Sofia.

The event in July 2020 went virtually undetected until CCTV footage was displayed in parliament and subsequently published in the media last month.

Despite a lengthy history of police brutality in the EU country going unpunished, the photographs have shocked the public.

Marchev’s case, like many others before it, may have gone unnoticed.

Since 2000, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg has penalized Bulgaria in 46 cases involving police use of force or insufficient investigation of suspected abuses.

Only Romania, with a population three times that of Bulgaria’s 6.9 million inhabitants, received more condemnations, at 64.

Bulgaria’s parliament, however, has established a committee to investigate police violence during major anti-graft protests just over a year ago.

Thousands of people marched in Sofia, primarily against three-time Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, who has been in power for nearly a decade.

After two elections this year, he was unable to get a second term because the parliament was fractured, with no single party able to form a coalition government.

To try to overcome the political turmoil, a snap election has been scheduled for November.

Marchev and pals attended one of the large anti-Borisov demonstrations in front of the prime minister’s office on July 10, 2020.

When police were confronted with bottles thrown at them, they grabbed the 23-year-old and other protestors from the throng and dragged them into the shadows of the government building, where they were tied and beaten with punches and kicks, according to surveillance footage.

“A cop kept telling me, ‘You’re going to die.’ Marchev, who studies European law remotely at a Dutch institution, told AFP he was afraid.

He passed unconscious and was taken to the hospital with a concussion.

He stated the beating still bothers him, despite the fact that he did nothing to provoke the cops.

A year later, after investigating the protest violence, lawyer and parliamentary committee chairman Nikolay Hadjigenov unearthed previously unseen CCTV evidence of Marchev’s detention.

According to Hadjigenov, the footage exhibited in the committee and distributed to the media “sincerely shocked” the country.

Prosecutors in Sofia reacted by noting that a probe into three of the 15 initial allegations of police abuse during the protests had been initiated in late 2020.

Ivan Geshev, the head prosecutor, condemned the "unacceptable violence" as well.