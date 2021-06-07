Police block a Jewish parade through Jerusalem’s Muslim Quarter, fearing more clashes.

Following worries that it could revive tensions with Hamas following 11 days of conflict last month, Israeli police stopped a parade planned by Jewish ultranationalists through Jerusalem’s Old City.

The Associated Press said that Hamas fired missiles from Gaza at the holy city during the May 10 procession, which was designed to commemorate Israel’s 1967 Mideast war victory in East Jerusalem.

The 11-day battle was preceded by weeks of clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian activists in Jerusalem’s Old City and Sheikh Jarrah area.