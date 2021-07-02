Police barricade the site of a pro-democracy rally in Hong Kong, threatening arrests if anyone enters.

According to the Associated Press, police in Hong Kong barricaded Victoria Park, the annual site of pro-democracy marches, and warned that anyone who entered the forbidden area would be arrested.

On Thursday, the anniversary of the United Kingdom’s transfer of Hong Kong to China in 1997, pro-democracy rallies are held across the city. Authorities placed flags around Victoria Park, urging visitors to stay away or risk criminal charges. They said that an unauthorized demonstration had been pushed online before to the event.

On Thursday, Hong Kong Chief Secretary John Lee defended the city’s national security law, which authorizes authorities to crack down on pro-democracy gatherings and was enacted by Beijing last year.

“Our staff is more optimistic than ever about Hong Kong’s future. “In the coming year, we will remain steadfast in our commitment to national security and strengthen the execution of the one-country, two-systems principle,” Lee added.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The national security statute, according to Lee, will be employed more in the coming year to ensure stability.

The rule was enacted when authorities pushed down on dissent following huge anti-government protests in Hong Kong in 2019. Critics claim Beijing has broken a pledge to retain Hong Kong’s particular rights for the next 50 years, including the autonomy of its courts and judicial system, civil liberties such as a free press, freedom of speech, and the ability to protest on the streets.

The national security law, according to Lee, ensures that human rights are maintained and that residents have access to freedom of the press and free assembly.

Large-scale demonstrations, on the other hand, have been prohibited, and a number of pro-democracy activists and journalists have been arrested, their public activities halted, or they have departed Hong Kong.

Authorities have prohibited a June 4 candlelight vigil remembering the brutal 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy activists in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, as well as the July 1 handover demonstration, for the second year in a succession, citing widespread social distancing limitations.

Chow Hang-tung, a main organizer of the June 4 vigil, was arrested again on Wednesday on suspicion of instigating people to join in an unauthorized gathering.

Seven journalists and executives from the now-defunct Apple Daily, a pro-democracy daily that was a vociferous opponent of the governments of Hong Kong and China, have been arrested. Authorities. This is a condensed version of the information.