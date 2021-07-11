Police are on the lookout for a woman who went missing with $10 million in cash from an armored car company.

Yasemin Gundogan worked as a currency-packaging assistant in Bremen, Germany. She fled with piles of money she stole from the company in late May, according to authorities.

Police obtained an arrest warrant and filed a notice with Interpol this month after failing to locate the woman for several weeks.

Gundogan’s responsibilities included packing stacks of paper money into cases for delivery to Loomis customers like as banks, cash-counting organizations, and betting parlors. According to the police complaint, she allegedly put the stolen goods in sealed security bags as normal, but then slipped them out of the building where she worked by placing them in a wheeled bin and covering them with trash. She rolled it outside and into a black Mercedes-Benz minivan with stolen license plates, unloading the full bags.

Gundogan got into the car and vanished without a trace, and it’s unclear whether she did it on her own.

Other Loomis staff failed to detect the cash was missing for four days for unknown reasons. Police also had no idea why the Loomis office’s surveillance cameras were turned off that day.

Executives at Loomis declined to comment, saying they were waiting for the authorities to complete their investigation and, hopefully, solve the crime.

Lee Loomis founded Loomis in 1897 during the Alaska Riches Rush, with the goal of delivering supplies, providing safe passage for workers, and protecting their mined gold with armed dogsleds.

Mr. Loomis also enhanced the means for carrying money and gold in a secure manner, which would eventually serve as the cornerstone for his business.

Although the largest heists date back to the late 1990s, this is not the first time Loomis has been the victim of a major theft. The robbery in June 2021 was the first in the company’s history to be masterminded by a woman.

In 1997, Loomis, then known as Loomis Fargo, was hit by two insider attacks, each costing $17.3 million and $18.8 million.

A regional vault supervisor loaded money onto a branded truck and drove it to private automobiles with his companions in the first robbery. He was apprehended.

In the second, an American armored car driver dispatched two of his coworkers by handcuffing them.