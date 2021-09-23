Police accuse a dying man of feigning unconsciousness during his arrest, and an audio recording of the incident has been released.

According to newly disclosed audio recordings from an investigation, a 50-year-old man in Adelaide, South Australia, who died while being arrested in 2017 was accused by police of “feigning unconsciousness” during the encounter.

According to the Australian publication The Herald Sun, Aboriginal man Paul Reid died of a medical issue while being arrested at Parafield Gardens on May 26, 2017.

At around 2:30 a.m., police were called to the father of ten’s home after his wife, Rosemary Hadley, called authorities and claimed she was afraid he was going to beat her.

In an audio tape played during an inquiry into Reid’s death, Hadley was heard saying, “My boyfriend is going off, my kids are holding him down because he wants to hit me.” He allegedly tried to strike his wife with a didgeridoo, a wind instrument native to Australia.

Reid was arrested for aggravated assault shortly before 2:50 a.m., according to the inquest. Senior Constable Mark Brookes, one of the arresting police, then sought an ambulance at 2:55 a.m., claiming Reid had “chosen to feign unconsciousness.”

Brookes was heard saying in the audio tape, “He was up and shouting and hollering prior to the handcuffs putting on and he suddenly decided to go non-responsive but no event preceding it to indicate he has any injuries or underlying difficulties.”

Another officer indicated in a statement to the inquest that he “assumed Mr. Reid was fabricating his response to being arrested,” according to Sally Giles, the attorney assisting the coroner in the case.

At 4 a.m., Reid was pronounced dead. His death was caused by ischemic heart disease, according to a post-mortem examination.

Despite their efforts to inform authorities, family members said Reid was not given his glyceryl trinitrate spray medicine for a heart issue during the arrest. Reid was apparently diagnosed with “severe coronary artery disease” in November 2016, and bypass surgery was ruled out.

Reid’s son, Chris Reid, was cited at the time as stating, “I attempted to deliver it to them but they wouldn’t take it, they refused to take it.”

Paul’s family was also concerned that he had been arrested with force applied to his neck.

“They grabbed his throat and said, ‘don’t tell me how to perform my f–king job,’” Chris recalled.

Brookes, on the other hand, couldn’t recall anyone in the house mentioning a heart ailment or officers slapping Paul around the neck.

Paul had been disobedient to his medicine for his heart problem.