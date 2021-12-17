Polar Opposites Compete For Presidency in “A Tale Of Two Chiles.”

In a runoff election on Sunday, two political outsiders with diametrically opposed social and political beliefs will compete for the position of Chile’s next president.

What are their names?

Jose Antonio Kast, a lawyer and former MP, is an outspoken supporter of Chile’s former dictator Augusto Pinochet and his neoliberal economic model, which critics argue has benefited the wealthy at the expense of the poor and working classes.

With 27.9% of the vote in the first round of presidential elections on November 21, the candidate for law and order came out on top.

Kast, who created the Republican Party in 2019, has voiced sympathies with other conservative politicians such as Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, Donald Trump of the United States, and the far-right Vox party of Spain.

When he is referred to as “extreme right,” he disagrees and declares that he wants to be known as “a common-sense candidate.”

Kast is running for president for the second time; he ran as an independent in 2017 and finished fourth with less than 8% of the vote.

Kast is a member of the Schoenstatt conservative Catholic movement and is married with nine children. He opposes gay marriage as well as abortion.

Kast is sprung from a family of German immigrants who arrived in Santiago in 1951 and built a fortune through sausage making and a restaurant business. His father served in the Nazi army as a soldier.

Kast’s economic model calls for lower government spending, lower taxes, and fewer ministries.

Since November, he has softened his stance on a number of issues, including withdrawing his proposal to abolish the ministry of women’s affairs and rescinding his threat to repeal Chile’s already limited abortion law, which allows abortion only in cases of rape, if the fetus is unviable, or if the woman’s life is in danger.

He has not, however, backed down from his promise to dig a “trench” along the border to keep illegal immigrants out, notably those from Venezuela.

Kast wants to keep Chile’s private pension system, which is one of the main grievances of demonstrators who turned to the streets in October 2019 to criticize deep-seated socioeconomic injustice.

In a period of significant political instability, he has promised to restore order, with many Chileans scared of immigration and crime, as well as upset about anti-government protesters’ violence and burning.

Gabriel Boric, a 35-year-old politician, is Chile’s youngest-ever presidential challenger, barely meeting the statutory minimum age to run.

Chile's neoliberal economic policies, generally perceived as marginalizing the poor and working classes, will be relegated, according to the former student activist.