Polar Bears Delight In Huge Frozen Salmon Birthday Cake

A large frozen salmon birthday cake in the shape of the number 2 was the ideal present for a young polar bear.

Finja the polar bear celebrates her second birthday on November 9 at the Tiergarten Schönbrunn, the world’s oldest zoo in Vienna, Austria.

Finja and her mother Nora approach the fishy cake that was put on top of a rock in their enclosure in the video.

The bears make a circle around the cake before ripping portions of salmon off it. The mother and daughter finish the cake and then head to the pool to relax and play with a ball.

The zookeepers made the large frozen cake with salmon, which is Finja’s favorite food, according to zoo director Stephan Hering-Hagenbeck. Finja and Nora used their keen sense of smell to identify the cake after a trail of cod liver oil was spilled around it.

The cake took a long time to make, but Nora knocked it over with her massive paws and destroyed it in a matter of minutes. When the cake hit the ground, it broke up into pieces, making it simpler for the bears to reach the enormous portions of salmon.

Finja has grown into a healthy “teenager,” weighing 408 pounds, up from 1 pound at birth, according to Hering-Hagenbeck.

Despite appearing to be the same size in the video, Nora is far bigger than her daughter, weighing in at 551 pounds, the maximum weight for females. A full-grown guy might weigh anywhere between 770 and 1,540 pounds.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species classifies the polar bear as vulnerable. This grade indicates that the species is in danger of extinction in the near future unless the threats to its survival improve.

The polar bear, the world’s largest bear, is found only in the Arctic Circle. It is the dominant predator in the region, mostly hunting fish and seals and spending half of its time looking for food. Polar bears are skilled swimmers that can maintain a speed of 6 miles per hour.

Hunting has always posed a threat to polar bear populations, but today’s main concern to the gigantic white bears is climate change, which has resulted in massive habitat degradation.

