Poland Witnesses a Surge in Migrants at the Border and Charges Belarus With “State Terrorism.”

Poland, an EU and NATO member, said Wednesday that it had noticed an increase in efforts to breach its border and had turned back hundreds of refugees to Belarus, accusing Minsk of “state terrorism” for inciting a new migrant crisis in Europe.

More than 2,000 migrants, mostly Kurds from the Middle East, are stranded at the border, prompting the UN to declare their situation “intolerable” and demand action.

In return for sanctions, Western governments accuse Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of luring them to his country and sending them to pass into Poland.

At a press conference in Warsaw with visiting EU chief Charles Michel, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, “What we are facing today is a manifestation of state terrorism.”

New penalties on Belarus are “on the table,” Michel said, adding that EU members will meet on Monday to discuss the matter.

Migrants have been attempting to cross the border for months, but the situation reached a new height on Monday when hundreds of them made a concentrated effort and were repelled by Polish border guards.

They built up a camp near the border, sleeping in tents and keeping warm by burning wood from nearby forests, which was blocked by Polish troops behind razor-wire.

“I am concerned that significant numbers of migrants and refugees continue to be left in a precarious situation at the Belarus-Poland border in near-freezing temperatures,” UN human rights director Michelle Bachelet said in Geneva.

“Take quick action to de-escalate and resolve this terrible situation,” she encouraged the countries involved.

Officials in Poland stated on Wednesday that there had been a surge in attempted border crossings in the preceding 24 hours, with hundreds of migrants breaking the border before being apprehended and deported.

“The situation is not tranquil,” said Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.

“Right now, we’re dealing with smaller groups, though they’re numerous,” he continued, “that are attacking the Polish border in multiple locations at the same time.”

Belarus is using intimidation to force migrants to cross the border, according to the defence ministry, which tweeted two short videos showing a shot fired on the Belarusian side by a man in uniform.

On Twitter, Blaszczak stated that 15,000 troops, together with police and border guards, had been deployed “to protect our motherland from the Lukashenko regime’s invasion.”

Belarus has leveled its own charges against Poland, alleging that Warsaw is breaking international rules by banning migrants and retaliating violently.

Belarus has leveled its own charges against Poland, alleging that Warsaw is breaking international rules by banning migrants and retaliating violently.

Journalists have been barred from certain areas in the area.