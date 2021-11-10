Poland Witnesses a Migrant Surge and Charges Belarus With “State Terrorism.”

Poland said it had noticed a spike in efforts to breach its border and had turned back hundreds of refugees to Belarus on Wednesday, accusing Minsk of “state terrorism” by triggering a fresh migrant crisis in Europe.

More than 2,000 migrants, mostly Kurds from the Middle East, are stranded at the border, prompting the UN Security Council to convene an emergency discussion on the subject on Thursday.

In response for EU sanctions, Western governments accuse Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of luring them to his country and sending them to cross into European Union and NATO member Poland.

“We must be clear: what we are dealing with here is a manifestation of state terrorism,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters at a press conference in Warsaw with visiting EU Chief Charles Michel.

New sanctions on Belarus are “on the table,” according to Michel.

Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission’s chief, said she expects “a broadening of penalties” at the start of next week.

“An authoritarian dictatorship is attempting to destabilize its democratic neighbors in this way. This will not work “She made the remarks following a meeting in Washington with US Vice President Joe Biden.

Migrants have been attempting to cross the border for months, but the situation reached a new height on Monday when hundreds of them made a concentrated effort and were repelled by Polish border guards.

They set up a camp on the border, sleeping in tents and keeping warm by burning wood from nearby forests, which was blocked by Polish guards behind razor-wire.

AFP reporters witnessed guards halting vehicles to inspect the boots for migrants near the border in the Polish town of Sokolka, as well as lines of military trucks and police vans traveling to and from the border.

“The citizens here are constantly stressed,” said Piotr Romanowicz, deputy mayor of Sokolka.

Izabela Korecki, 38, said she felt “tight” when strolling through the town center with her daughters.

“We always hear the sirens and helicopters,” she said.

Under state of emergency laws, journalists and aid workers are prohibited from entering the local border area.

Poland has sent 15,000 troops, as well as police and border guards, to the border, accusing Belarus of employing intimidation to push refugees to cross.

Belarus, for its part, has accused Poland of breaking international rules by obstructing migrants and forcefully rebuffing them.

Anna Chmielewska, a volunteer with the Ocalenie, stands in a back street of Sokolka (Salvation).