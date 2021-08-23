Poland will construct a border fence with Belarus to keep migrants out.

Following an inflow of migrants that countries in the region have dubbed a “hybrid attack” on the EU, Poland revealed plans for a barbed-wire fence along its border with Belarus on Monday.

The fence, according to Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, will be 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) high and will replicate the one Hungary built along its border with Serbia.

“Work will begin next week,” Blaszczak said, adding that it would span 130 kilometers of the border, or almost a third of the overall length.

As Europe struggled with a major increase in migration from Syria, Hungary built a fence along the Serbian border in 2015 and 2016.

Blaszczak also stated that the Polish contingent now assisting border guards would be increased to 2,000 soldiers.

The minister stated, “We will prevent the development of a new channel for migrant trafficking across Polish territory.”

Thousands of migrants, largely from the Middle East, have crossed the EU border from Belarus in recent months, prompting Brussels to assume that the dictatorship in Minsk is purposefully orchestrating the surge in response to EU sanctions.

On Monday, Poland and the three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania requested the United Nations to intervene in Belarus.

In a joint statement, the four prime ministers said the immigration was “planned and meticulously organized by the government of (Belarusian President) Alexander Lukashenko.”

“It is past time to raise the issue of migrant abuse on Belarusian soil to the attention of the United Nations, especially the UN Security Council,” the statement added.

“We call on the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to take immediate action to help resolve this crisis,” it stated.

Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland, which share a land border with Belarus, are all attempting to halt or push back migrants attempting unlawful crossings.

Many migrants are allegedly pushed back towards the EU border by Belarusian officials, which Lukashenko denies, resulting in multiple standoffs.

A group of Afghan migrants was forced onto a stretch of the Poland-Belarus border, where they were stranded for two weeks in a makeshift campsite.

Human rights groups and the liberal opposition in Poland have accused the populist right-wing administration of refusing to assist those in need and of breaking international rules.