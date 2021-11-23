Poland warns Belarus that returning migrant workers to their homelands does not mean the crisis is over.

According to the Associated Press, Belarusian authorities said they deported more than 100 migrants back to their home countries on Monday and plan to send another group out on Tuesday. However, Polish officials warned that Belarus’ actions do not herald an end to the ongoing migrant problem.

Belarus’ declaration follows nearly two weeks of increasing strain at the country’s shared border with Poland, where hundreds of refugees, largely from the Middle East, have been trapped since November 8. The majority of the migrants, fleeing conflict or upheaval in their native countries, plan to enter Germany or other Western European countries via Belarus and Poland, according to the Associated Press.

Some Western countries have claimed that Belarus’ autocratic President Alexander Lukashenko aimed to destabilize the European Union by funneling migrants to the country’s border with Poland in retaliation for sanctions imposed on his regime. Migrants have also attempted to enter Lithuania and Latvia over their shared border with Belarus.

Belarus has denied any involvement in the migrant crises’ planning.

Despite Belarus’ efforts to get migrants on aircraft back to their home countries, many are believed to remain in the nation. According to the Associated Press, Stanislaw Zaryn, a spokesperson for Poland’s security services, estimates that roughly 10,000 migrants remain in Belarus.

He emphasized that the country’s current measures to return some migrants home should not be interpreted as a softening of the issue or a shift in Lukashenko’s government’s intentions.

“These signs do not indicate a shift or a retreat from the Lukashenko regime’s strategic intentions,” Zaryn stated. “At first glance, these actions and flights appear to be a de-escalation of the issue, but we believe that such judgments are unquestionably premature.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Officials from Belarus’ Interior Ministry said Tuesday that 118 migrants flew out of the capital, Minsk, to their home countries on Monday after the ex-Soviet country’s authorities ordered them to leave “They needed help with documentation and crossing the state boundary.

“This activity is done on a daily basis by the authorities,” “According to Alexei Begun, head of the department for, another batch of migrants is likely to leave Belarus on Tuesday. This is a condensed version of the information.