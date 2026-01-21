Poland Receives Seventh Apache Helicopter as Military Modernization Continues

Poland’s defense modernization took another significant leap forward on January 20, 2026, with the arrival of the seventh AH-64D Apache helicopter, part of an ongoing deal with the United States. This delivery accelerates the nation’s military readiness, as the Polish Army prepares to expand its helicopter fleet in response to growing regional security concerns.

Critical Step in Poland’s Modernization Program

Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz confirmed the delivery of the seventh Apache at Air Base No. 56 in Inowrocław, where the helicopters will play a crucial role in training Polish pilots, technicians, and soldiers. This fleet is part of a broader $300 million program to modernize Poland’s air forces, with eight leased AH-64D Apache helicopters expected to be fully operational by early 2026. The final unit is still pending, but the delay has not dampened the momentum of the program, which began in earnest in October 2025.

“The timely arrival of these helicopters guarantees that the training will proceed as planned,” said Kosiniak-Kamysz. “This modernization means new defense capabilities, bolstering Poland’s security and strength,” he added.

While the current fleet of leased helicopters fulfills immediate operational needs, Poland is planning a more ambitious long-term upgrade. A total of ninety-six AH-64E Apache helicopters are slated for procurement, with deliveries set to begin in 2028 and conclude by 2032. This multi-billion-dollar deal will significantly enhance Poland’s aerial combat capabilities and integrate more advanced technology.

Training and Domestic Industry Integration

The U.S. has not only supplied the helicopters but also played a pivotal role in the training of Polish personnel. By mid-2025, around twenty pilots and twenty-two technical specialists were already trained, with numbers expected to double by the end of 2025. Further training plans are underway to expand the pool of qualified personnel, with the Polish Army aiming to train an additional fifty pilots and 250 technicians by 2026.

As Poland prepares for the delivery of the next-generation AH-64E helicopters, the current fleet is crucial in providing practical experience to the pilots and maintenance crews. These new units will feature cutting-edge avionics, weapons systems, and survivability enhancements, which will significantly improve Poland’s military capabilities. The inclusion of local companies in the maintenance of both the helicopters and their engines will also stimulate Poland’s defense industry and create jobs within the sector.

Despite some logistical setbacks, including the delayed eighth Apache delivery, the Polish government remains confident in the timely completion of the full fleet by the end of the year. With these upgrades, Poland continues to strengthen its defense capabilities, ensuring it is prepared to meet future security challenges in Central and Eastern Europe.