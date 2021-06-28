Poland is defying Israel’s demand for restitution for Jews who perished during the Holocaust.

According to the Associated Press, Poland and Israel are seeking a diplomatic solution to a growing conflict over Poland’s proposed revisions to restitution regulations, which Israel and Jewish organizations claim will prohibit claims on property taken during the Holocaust and in communist Poland.

Pawel Jablonski, Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister, protested against Israel’s objections, claiming that the new restrictions do not prohibit property claims and that individuals intending to make a claim should do so through the courts.

“These restrictions are not meant against anyone,” Jablonski said, adding that the goal of the regulations, which is to provide a consistent foundation for the law, is often misunderstood.

Public Jewish places, including as synagogues, prayer halls, and cemeteries, have been recovered or compensated by Poland, but private property has not.

Tal Ben-Ari Yaalon, Israel’s charge d’affaires, met with Jablonski on Monday. Poland claims it should not be held liable for Nazi Germany’s property seizures in Poland during World War II.

Ben-Ari Yaalon later repeated the embassy’s statement from last week, calling the new laws “immoral” and said they “will have a negative impact” on bilateral relations, according to Jablonski.

Marek Magierowski, Poland’s ambassador to Israel, was at the Israeli Foreign Ministry on Sunday, explaining the new laws enacted in response to a 2015 judgement by the country’s highest court.

The measures are being processed by Poland’s parliament in order to avoid ownership and other administrative decisions from being deemed null and void after 30 years. It claims that this is in reaction to allegations of fraud and anomalies in the restoration procedure. The Senate and the president must yet approve the amendments.

Poland’s response to the issues has been described as “extremely disappointing” by the World Jewish Restitution Organization.

“The house, store, or factory in a Polish town affected by this legislation was taken by Poland, not by Germany. It sits today in Poland and its use has benefited Poland for over 70 years. It is time to recognize this fact and for Poland to do justice for those who suffered so much,” said the group’s chief, Gideon Taylor.

Last week, the U.S. State Department weighed in, with spokesperson Ned Price tweeting that the changes were a “step in. This is a brief summary.