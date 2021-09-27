Poland intends to extend the migrant border emergency.

Despite opposition from charities and media organizations, Poland’s interior minister requested that a state of emergency along the border with Belarus be extended for another 60 days on Monday.

All non-residents, including journalists and charity workers, are prohibited from approaching the border under emergency regulations enacted earlier this month to deal with an influx of migrants.

At a press conference, Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said, “I will recommend to the cabinet the prolongation of the state of emergency on the Polish-Belarusian border.”

Kaminski also warned that dozens of migrants captured by Polish officials so far “carried proof of radicalization,” including ties to the Taliban and the Islamic State.

He said that several of the migrants had previously resided in Russia.

According to the ministry, 8,200 people have been prevented from crossing the border, while 1,200 have already done so and have been imprisoned.

As the weather continues to cool, non-governmental organizations have warned of a humanitarian crisis for migrants crossing the border and have requested access to provide medical help.

They also accuse the government of enforcing a pushback strategy, which prevents refugees from filing asylum requests and forces them to return to Belarus.

In the last two months, six migrants have perished at the European Union’s eastern border with Belarus.

Belarus is accused by the EU of coordinating the migrant surge in retribution for EU sanctions imposed on the Moscow-backed state for its crackdown on opposition.

