Poland compares the current border crisis to destabilization during the Cold War.

The migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, the EU’s eastern boundary, was dubbed the “biggest attempt to destabilize Europe” since the Cold War by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Sunday.

The prime minister made the comments as he prepared to meet with EU leaders, at a time when Warsaw is dealing with not just a border problem, but also rising tensions with Brussels amid accusations that it is not adhering to the bloc’s democratic values.

Belarus is accused by the West of instigating the problem by bringing in would-be migrants, especially from the Middle East, and transporting them to the border with promises of a quick entry into the European Union.

Belarus has refuted the claim, instead blaming the EU for refusing to accept the migrants.

Migrants caught in the midst claim that Belarusian officials forced them to cross the border, only to be driven back into Belarus by Polish authorities.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, according to Morawiecki, has “started a hybrid war against the EU.” This is the biggest attempt in 30 years to destabilize Europe.”

“Poland will not succumb to coercion and will do everything in its power to protect the EU’s borders.”

“Today the target is Poland,” he threatened, “but tomorrow it will be Germany, Belgium, France, or Spain.”

Morawiecki further alleged that Lukashenko had Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “backroom support.”

Lukashenko previously told the BBC that it was “very feasible” that his military assisted people in crossing into the EU, but he denied planning the operation.

The migrant issue has also been dubbed a “hybrid tactic” by Brussels and NATO, referring to a military-political effort.

“We are confronting a new type of battle today on Poland’s eastern border, a hybrid war, with migrants and disinformation as weapons,” Morawiecki said in Estonia.

On Sunday, the Polish Prime Minister paid a visit to the Baltic republics, two of which border Belarus.

“We need to intensify pressure on the Minsk regime,” his Lithuanian counterpart Ingrida Simonyte told reporters.

Morawiecki said he will go to other EU capitals this week to persuade Western partners “not to let the specific challenges that we are currently discussing in Brussels overshadow the enormous genuine risks that are developing on the horizon.”

Some analysts feel Poland is using the border problem to divert attention away from contentious legislation that the EU believes impair the judiciary’s independence.

On Friday, the European Commission wrote to Poland to begin a process that might result in funding being withheld as a result of the dispute.

"While the situation on Poland's border is serious and calls for Western assistance —