Poland compares the current border crisis to Cold War-era destabilization.

The migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, the EU’s eastern boundary, was dubbed the “biggest attempt to destabilize Europe” since the Cold War by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Sunday.

The prime minister made the comments as he prepared to meet with EU leaders, at a time when Warsaw is dealing with not just a border problem, but also rising tensions with Brussels amid accusations that it is not adhering to the bloc’s democratic values.

Belarus is accused by the West of instigating the problem by bringing in would-be migrants, especially from the Middle East, and transporting them to the border with promises of a quick entry into the European Union.

Belarus has refuted the claim, instead blaming the EU for refusing to accept the migrants.

Migrants caught in the midst claim that Belarusian officials compel them to cross the border, only to be shoved back into Belarus by Polish authorities.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, according to Morawiecki, has “launched a hybrid assault on the European Union. This is the biggest attempt in 30 years to destabilize Europe “..

“Poland will not succumb to coercion and will do everything in its power to protect the EU’s borders,” he stated.

He shared a video message warning that “today’s objective is Poland, but tomorrow’s target will be Germany, Belgium, France, or Spain.”

He further alleged that Lukashenko had Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “backroom support.”

Lukashenko previously told the BBC that it was “very feasible” that his military assisted people in crossing into the EU, but he denied planning the operation.

Brussels and NATO have already referred to the migrant problem as a “hybrid technique,” which refers to a military-political effort.

“We are facing a new type of battle today on Poland’s eastern border, a war whose weapons are migrants and disinformation — a hybrid conflict,” Morawiecki said in Estonia on Sunday.

Over the conflict, the Polish Prime Minister is visiting the Baltic republics, two of which share a border with Belarus.

Ingrida Simonyte, his Lithuanian colleague, told reporters that in order to end the problem, “we need to intensify pressure on the Minsk regime.”

This week, Morawiecki will also travel to other EU cities, according to him.

He claimed the diplomacy was intended at persuading Western partners “not to let the individual concerns currently being discussed between us in Brussels overwhelm the massive genuine risks coming on the horizon,” while speaking in Vilnius.

Some analysts feel Poland is using the border problem to divert attention away from contentious legislation that the EU believes impair the judiciary’s independence.

