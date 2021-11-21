Poland claims that the border crisis is the “greatest” attempt to destabilize Europe since the Cold War.

The migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, the EU’s eastern boundary, was dubbed the “biggest attempt to destabilize Europe” since the Cold War by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Sunday.

The prime minister made his forceful statements as he prepared to meet with EU leaders at a time when Warsaw is dealing with not only a border problem, but also rising tensions with Brussels amid charges that it is violating the bloc’s democratic ideals.

Belarus is accused by the West of inadvertently causing the problem by bringing in would-be migrants, especially from the Middle East, and transporting them to the border with promises of a quick entry into the European Union.

Belarus has refuted the claim, instead blaming the EU for refusing to accept the migrants.

Migrants caught in the middle claim that Belarusian officials compel them to cross the border, only to be driven back into Belarusian territory by Polish authorities.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus “Lukashenko waged a hybrid war on the European Union. This is the biggest attempt in 30 years to destabilize Europe “On Twitter, Morawiecki stated.

“Poland will not succumb to coercion and will do everything in its power to protect the EU’s borders.”

He provided a link to a video statement in which he warned that “today’s objective is Poland, but tomorrow’s target will be Germany, Belgium, France, or Spain.”

He further alleged that Lukashenko got “back-room assistance” from Russian President Vladimir Putin, a close supporter of the Belarusian administration.

Lukashenko previously told the BBC that it was “very feasible” that his military assisted people in crossing into the EU, but he denied planning the operation.

The migrant problem has previously been portrayed as a “hybrid tactic” by Brussels and NATO.

On Sunday, Morawiecki will travel to the Baltic states, two of which share a border with Belarus, to discuss the situation, and he has also stated that he will travel to other EU cities this week.

Some analysts feel Poland is using its border rhetoric to divert attention away from contentious legislation that the EU believes impair the judiciary’s independence.

On Friday, the European Commission wrote to Poland to begin a process that might result in the country losing money due to threats to the EU legal order.

“While the crisis on Poland’s border is severe and deserves Western cooperation — for example, by penalizing Belarus,” political expert Marcin Zaborowski told AFP, “Morawiecki exaggerates it to deflect attention from Poland’s breach of the rule of law.”

